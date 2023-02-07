RICHLANDS, Va. — A former teacher and coach at Richlands High School in Tazewell County will be Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith’s guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, said J. Sanders Henderson, III, who now residents in Saltville, will be his guest at Tuesday’s State of the Union Address in Washington.
“I’m honored Sanders Henderson has accepted my invitation to be my guest at this year’s State of the Union Address,” Griffith said Monday. “Mr. Henderson has been a staple in the education field for more than three decades and remains an important advocate for our schools in Southwest Virginia. As a member representing a largely rural district, I always look for ways to promote greater awareness of the unique needs and functions of rural school systems.”
In a prepared statement issued by Griffith’s office, Henderson said he accepted the invitation.
“Thank you to Congressman Griffith for inviting me to attend the State of the Union Address,” Henderson said in the prepared statement. “I am very honored to represent the Ninth Congressional District on the Federal Relations Committee of the Virginia School Board Association. I look forward to discussing educational issues on the federal level with Congressman Griffith on Tuesday. I appreciate his support of public pre-K-12 education in Southwest Virginia and across the Commonwealth.”
A 30-year veteran of the Virginia public school system, Henderson has taught and coached in Carroll, Smyth, and Tazewell Counties. He most recently was the principal of Chilhowie Elementary School before retiring. Griffith said Henderson taught at Richlands High School for 16 years, serving as athletic director for three years, and was an assistant on the Blue Tornados’ state championship team in 1992.
Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address tonight before a joint session of Congress. It will be Biden’s first State of the Union address before a divided Congress. Republicans now control the U.S. House and Democrats control the U.S. Senate.
