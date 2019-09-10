ABINGDON, Va. — A former Tazewell County circuit judge known among attorneys for her legal knowledge and professionalism has become the sixth female justice elected to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
About 500 people gathered Sunday at the Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va. to witness the investiture of Justice Teresa Chafin to the Supreme Court of Virginia. She thanked her family, court officers, clerks, lawyers and judges through the years and gave a special thanks to Delegate Terry Kilgore and former state Senator William Wampler for helping support her throughout the years.
Chafin received her Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law in 1987 and was admitted to the practice of law in 1988. From 2002 to 2005, she served in the 29th Judicial Circuit as a juvenile and domestic relations judge for Tazewell County.
“Her first appointment was to the juvenile court bench in the 29th Judicial Circuit,” Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis said Monday. “And then she was nominated and appointed as circuit court judge with her primary office in Tazewell County. I worked with her for many years. I knew her in private practice and in juvenile and circuit court.”
Chafin later was a judge on the Virginia Court of Appeals. Dennis said she was a good choice for Virginia’s highest court.
“It would be an understatement to say that’s an honor, and it certainly speaks well of her and Southwest Virginia,” he stated. “Judge Chafin is one of the most prepared judges I ever appeared in front of as well as extremely knowledgeable of the law in Virginia. She was an excellent jurist and she is certainly deserving of this position.”
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy, who is also an attorney, said Justice Teresa Chafin is the sister of Senator Ben Chafin, R-Russell.
“You couldn’t ask for a better appointment to the Supreme Court to represent Southwest Virginia,” Stacy said.
Stacy said he was unable to attend Justice Chafin’s swearing in ceremony.
“I would have loved to been down there,” he stated Monday. “She is not just a super-intelligent person, but a good judge. She was just a great judge and we really missed her when she was appointed to the Court of Appeals. We love our current judges, but Teresa was just a good judge all around. I won cases and lost cases in front of Teresa Chafin, but I loved her nevertheless. She’s a good judge.”
