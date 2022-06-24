BLUEFIELD — The former Congregation Ahavath Sholom Synagogue in Bluefield on Albemarle Street has a new tenant, and it’s one the Jewish community fully supports.
The Golden Rule Montessori School has now opened in the synagogue after relocating from Princeton.
Owner and director Jana Jarrett said the synagogue is not only “beautiful,” the layout lends itself perfectly for a school, complete with classrooms, kitchen, a large central area and even a stage as well as stained glass windows that are priceless.
“I couldn’t have designed this better (for a school),” she said. “It is beautiful and just such a happy place. You can feel that there was love here. I am just really, really excited to be here.”
The synagogue closed last year after membership fell to the point it could no longer be sustained.
Jarrett said she is very sensitive to the history of the synagogue and the Jewish community, wanting to use the building in a way fitting to the membership.
“I have talked to several of the members,” she said, with several stopping by to watch the progress of establishing the school there. “I invited them to come by and talk to us about the building and the children and the history. They have been extremely welcoming. They seem to be very pleased with what we have done.”
Doris Sue Kantor, a lifelong member whose children grew up in the synagogue, said she is happy with what has happened.
“It is sad for us,” she said of the closing. “But we are happy about the people who are going to be using it for education. It is the best-case scenario for us.”
“I can’t think of a better way to honor the space of our synagogue than to have young minds that are fresh and want to learn to be here,” said member Sonya Whitfield. “It is absolutely the best outcome that I could think of.”
Whitfield said it is sad on one hand, “but we don’t have a congregation big enough to function any longer.”
“When one door closes, another door opens,” she said. “That is the way we try to look at these things … Is it sad we are closing? Absolutely. But this space is being honored in such a wonderful way.”
The path to purchasing the building initially went through a quilting guild.
“I received a text message from one of my parents who is in a quilting guild with one of the members of the synagogue who told her the building was going to be up for sale,” Jarrett said. “They thought I might be interested in it.”
Since she and her daughter were in Bluefield at the time to have lunch they drove by the synagogue.
“I immediately fell in love with the stained glass from seeing it from the outside of the building,” she said, and that is when the ball started rolling.
“My husband (T.J. Jarrett) and I came the next day and looked at the building,” she said, adding that an offer was put in straightaway.
“I wrote them a love letter, telling them we needed this for our school,” she said, “and that the building would be loved and full of children and laughter and historically we wouldn’t change anything we didn’t have to change.”
Although several offers were submitted, Jarrett’s was chosen.
After closing in February, it’s been all hands on deck preparing the school, with plenty of family and friends involved.
“We have been making updates and getting everything up to code for a school,” she said, praising the city for its help, and for all of the people who have helped getting everything ready.
“I have had a great deal of support from the school family, my family and the community to get us in here,” she said, adding that the school is registered as a non-profit in the state.
Volunteers who helped even included students from the electrical program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center.
“The amount of support I have received from our community to get this up and running is amazing,” she said. “I am beyond thankful for the support we’ve received.”
The school already has hosted two small camps, she said, and will open for classes next month.
“We go to school year-round. Our school year starts July 5 so my students will be here and we will hit the ground running … We have six weeks of school, then one week off and then we take the full month of June off. That gives us a scheduled 198 days a year, which is over the 180 days that is required.”
Jarrett, a Wyoming County native and Bluefield State College graduate, said she fell in love with the Montessori approach to education when she was seeking a program for her daughter, Madelyn.
At the time, a Montessori school was located in Bluefield so she enrolled her daughter there.
“I saw how well she did, how she was progressing,” Jarrett said, and she is probably the reason I am doing what I am doing now.”
Jarrett eventually became a part-time and then a full-time teacher at the school.
The school closed but parents wanted to continue a school, she said, so she taught in one of the parent’s basement until she found a location for another school on Bee Street in Princeton, where she had taught for seven years until moving to Bluefield.
The teaching technique was created by its namesake, the Italian physician Marie Montessori, in the early 1900s and involves an emphasis on tactile and hands-on learning.
For example, Jarrett said rather then show a child how to add two plus two on paper, colorful objects are used so the child can see how the objects can be put together to form four.
“They can actually see the objects put together so they can visualize the mathematical concept,” she said, and it is particularly beneficial for visual learners. The Montessori math method uses colors for better visualization.
Music and the arts are also important components of the school.
Jarrett said Madelyn started learning the violin at age 4 using the Suzuki Method and is now an accomplished violinist at only 14.
“We inherited a piano when we purchased the building so I would love to see what we can do with that,” she said, and art is already included in the curriculum. “We try to make them very well-rounded.”
Jarrett said she offers classes through high school and her students “test extremely well” in standardized testing each year.
“We have to turn those (test results) in to the Mercer County Board of Education,” she said, as the school follows all basic guidelines for a private school that the state requires but has its own curriculum.
Jarrett said the Montessori method is not for all students and she is a big supporter of public schools and works with the school system.
“I try to keep a good relationship with public schools,” she said, and work with them as much as possible.
In fact, Jarrett received a grant a few years ago to rent an inflatable dome that teaches kids about astronomy, which she offered to all schools in the county and traveled around for a month to schools that wanted it to teach kids for free after using it for her students.
“I am not pro-public, I am not pro-private, I am just pro-education, pro-children,” she said.
Jarrett said she hopes to expand and grow in the location.
Many people were on hand for the official opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, including Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said of the school. “Jana is a great lady and it’’s great to get a business focused on kids. I think it’s one of the best things that could happen to the city. We are so excited to get these young kids in here and let Jana and her team mentor them and teach them. I couldn’t be happier. It’s just a great day.”
Marson also said having the school located there is a big plus for the neighborhood as well.
“We are so thankful to be here,” Jarrett said. “I cannot express how grateful I am for the facility and how beautiful it is.”
