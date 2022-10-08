BLUEFIELD, Va. — Back around 1949 or 50, a boy living along Virginia Avenue saw that another boy he knew had a newspaper route. Interested in earning some money, he remarked that he would like a route of his own.
Now 87 and living in Treasure Island, Fla., Ted Jeffrey visited his childhood home at 2038 Virginia Avenue Thursday morning, borrowed a bicycle and rode his old newspaper route again. He recalled the days when he started delivering the Sunset News.
“Well, I knew a boy who was delivering the paper,” he said. “I said I’d like to have a route delivering the paper, and he said in a couple of weeks, I’ll let you have it. I had to go on it one week for free or whatever. Then he gave me the route.”
Jeffrey didn’t have many afternoon papers to deliver when he started his route along Virginia Avenue, but he decided to build up his numbers so he could earn more money.
“I had only about 30 papers when I started, and I built it up to about 100 papers, so I made about $10 a week,” he said. “When I got it up to about 60 papers, they wanted to switch up routes, but I wanted to keep my route. I asked, ‘You don’t have any complaints, do you?’ and they said, ‘Well, no,’ so they let me keep it.”
Jeffrey ran his newspaper route for about two years. During the time, he made some changes to make his deliveries more efficient. For example, instead of picking up his newspapers at a nearby grocery store, he persuaded the Sunset News truck driver to drop them off at his home.
Back in October 2010, Jeffrey decided to get on a bicycle and ride his old route while he was visiting his hometown. This time, he borrowed a bicycle from his nephew, Arthur Scott of Pocahontas, Va. Jeffrey’s wife, Nancy, his granddaughter Julie DiFrancesco of Pennsylvania and great-grandson James were there to see him off on his old route.
“He is an amazing man,” Nancy said. “He’s going to be 90 years old soon. He’s still got so much pep and energy. He’s an amazing man.”
DiFrancesco hoped her grandfather could keep reliving the days when he was a boy earning some money by delivering newspapers.
“As his granddaughter, to see him riding his bike at 87 years old, he not just able to ride it. He’s riding it up and down, and we’re so proud of him. We hope next time we come to Bluefield, he’ll be able to ride his bike again,” DiFrancesco said with a smile.
Scott said the fact Jeffrey could still ride his bicycle and run his old paper route after so many years was inspiring.
“Looking and seeing what he can do at his age, he gives me a lot of inspiration to be a part of this reoccurrence here,” Scott said.
“And it’s his bike,” Jeffrey added as he prepared to head down Virginia Avenue.
“I brought it up for him,” Scott said. “He said he was looking for a bicycle to reenact his paper route, and I said OK, I believe I’ve got what you need.”
“It’s similar to the one I had when I was delivering papers years ago,” Jeffrey said as he started peddling and heading down the road.
