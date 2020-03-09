BLUEFIELD — Former students and teachers who once roamed the halls and used the classrooms of a local school slated for demolition are hoping that it can instead be repurposed for a new role in the community.
Memorial Elementary School is now scheduled to be torn down with Whitethorn School in Bluefield when the new Bluefield Primary School, which is currently under construction near Bluefield High School, is ready for students. There are Memorial Elementary alumni who are hoping to keep their school standing.
Former student Katharine Nelson, who lives near her old school, said Memorial is one of the wonderful examples of old-style architecture found in Bluefield.
“What I am doing is following in the footsteps of people who have already taken action to try and preserve these classic buildings,” she said.
The school was erected as a memorial to veterans of World War I, Nelson said.
“From that point moving forward to now, we are losing some of these buildings that can’t be replaced,” she added. “We can’t duplicated this. We cannot rebuild the structure that is now there again.”
Nelson remembered a train depot that once stood in Bluefield, but is now gone. Stone blocks that used to be part of its structure are now in Lotito Park.
“We lost a beautiful train depot because people didn’t speak up,” she said. “It used to be a gorgeous stone structure.”
Bluefield’s buildings are among its attractions, Nelson added. Memorial School is one of these structures.
“Why would we want to destroy one that has so many memories?” she asked. “Not only is it architecturally outstanding, it holds the memories of hundreds who attended this school.”
One former student, Dr. William Posten, M.D. of Charlotte, NC, still remembers going to Memorial School when he was in the first grade back in 1958. Memories such as the time his sixth grade teacher came into the classroom and tearfully announced that President John F. Kennedy has been assassinated linger today.
“There’s a tremendous number of people still in the area who went to Memorial School,” he stated. “I would hate to lose it.”
Nelson, Posten and other alumni believe the school could become the home of a war museum, a railroad museum or another facility for the community.
“I think that would be fabulous, particularly if it was veterans oriented,” Posten said. “My dad was a combat infantry officer in World War II. He did just about everything.”
Claire Lampert of Bluefield, who once taught at Memorial School, likes the idea of putting a veterans memorial or war museum in the school. Using it for JROTC activities is another possibility, she said.
“I taught there for three years and I just see it as a beautiful, historic building,” Lampert recalled. “That’s my connection to it. I just think there could be some good community uses for a building that’s stately and well-constructed.”
Lois Miller of the Mercer County Historical Society said Memorial School is on the Bluefield Historic Register. She said that she hopes it can be preserved, too.
“I would like to see Bluefield spearhead this and make this something for the people over there either for the World War I veterans or a railroad museum,” she said. “I know it needs work. I think the bathrooms and the heat need to be addressed. They said the kitchen area is magnificent and the ceilings in some of the structure are wonderful.”
Miller said grant money could be sought to help pay for converting the school, and she knew of volunteer workers who could provide labor.
“We could probably help with the managing of it,” Miller said. “We already have a museum that has a full-time volunteer. We hope the City of Bluefield would have a person.”
City Manager Dane Rideout said the Bluefield Board of Directors communicated with the Mercer County Board of Education when the decision was made to close Memorial Elementary and Whitethorn School. The city wanted to demolish both those structures, but keep Cumberland Heights School on Cumberland Avenue. That school is in a business district, and it could be repurposed for uses such as a child care center.
Some former schools have been repurposed into new facilities. Mount Zion Church is a “great” use of a former school, Rideout said. Other closed schools have remained vacant for years.
“Beaver High School, while it’s iconic in nature, nothing’s been done with it,” Rideout said.
Maintaining Memorial School could be expensive, he stated.
“I don’t know what the utility costs are for that school, but I would bet it exceeds $20,000 a year just to keep services,” Rideout stated. “That’s maintaining the fire system, that’s keeping the pipes from freezing. What we don’t know is how much deferred maintenance the board of education has on that property because (of the upcoming closing). We don’t know the condition of the roof, structural problems; and on top of all that, where’s the parking? That’s not what it is zoned for. Schools are great. We want our kids to be able to walk to school...not a commercial or tourist property inside an established neighborhood.”
Assistant Superintendent Rick Ball of Mercer County Schools said the board of education had a public hearing when Memorial Elementary was being considered for closing. The residents who attended the meeting were concerned about what would happen to the building after it was closed.
The residents’ main concern is that the building would become a target for vandals, then become unkempt and turn into an eyesore, Ball said.
A feature that’s part of the new Bluefield Primary School’s design will be similar to one found at Memorial School; it has a dome in its front hall. Lampert said teachers and staff called that section of the school the “ovalunda,” since it looks a little like the rotunda at the State Capitol in Charleston.
Bluefield Primary School will have its own dome at its entrance, Ball said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
