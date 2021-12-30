BLUEFIELD — Former state Sen. Sue Cline, who represented part of McDowell County as well as Raleigh and Wyoming counties, has died.
Cline, who was 75, served in the Senate from 2016 to 2020. She was a Republican representing the 9th District.
Bluefield’s Bill Cole, former President of the state Senate, issued a statement on her death.
“From the moment she arrived to the West Virginia Senate, Sue Cline poured her heart and soul into her service,” he said. “Her kind heart and her strong sense of community guided her in every way. She was a valuable part of a team that helped to change West Virginia. Sue will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her, and my prayers are with her family and friends during this time.”
Current Senate President Craig Blair said he was “shocked” to learn of her passing.
“Sue was one of the most dedicated members I have ever served with in the West Virginia Legislature,” he said in a statement. “She was a fighter and a tireless advocate for the families of her district. Her love of her state and her country were second to none. My thoughts and prayers are with her family as they remember and celebrate her life in the coming days.”
“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, Greenbrier County. “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues. I served with Sue for three years and enjoyed getting to know her. She was straightforward, passionate about helping southern West Virginia, and immensely proud of her family. We worked together on a flood relief issue a few years ago, and I saw what a fierce advocate she was for her region. She will be missed, and we thank God for her service to the state of West Virginia.”
Cline, who was born in Welch and was a real estate agent, was a resident of Wyoming County and won the 2016 9th District Senate seat by defeating Democrat Mike Goode. She had earlier that year been appointed to the seat by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin after the resignation of Sen. Daniel Hall.
In her first bid for public office in 2014, Cline lost a close election (less than 100 votes) to Democrat Linda Goode Phillips for the District 25 House seat.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
