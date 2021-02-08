BLUEFIELD — Work now underway in Brushfork is converting a former supermarket into what will become a new hardware store linked to an existing ATV business.
In March last year, Phil Akers Jr., owner of Planet Power Sports in Brushfork, purchased the old Save-A-Lot building and shopping center in Brushfork. Akers said then that plans called for improving the property and leasing it. Planet Powersports is housed in the former Roses Department Store section of the shopping center. Planet Powersports sells preowned ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and street bikes, as well as new trailers for transporting them.
The former grocery outlet is now being replaced by a True Value Hardware store, Akers said. This upcoming business is among the improvements his family’s company has been working on to help the community and local economy, he added.
“Yes, it’s our family business. Me and father, it’s Akers Family Investment LLC and we have three trade names, DBA Planet Powersports and Planet Powersports of Virginia, which is in Richlands, Va. We bought the shopping center up here and we wanted to bring the life back to the community. We hated to see it waste away,” Akers said. “We spent quite a bit of money on the exterior project of the building, fixing it back up and any revenue we had, we swung it towards the shopping center.”
Since the shopping center was purchased in March 2020, improvements have gone into it, he said.
“We put a $10,000 sign out at the road to accommodate the lower renters, we painted the building, we upgraded the lighting in the parking lot to LED lights. We’ve spent quite a bit of money fixing the roofs on all the rental units,” Akers recalled. “And we’ve resigned leases with H&R Block and Family Dollar’s in there. They’re on a long-term lease and they’re not going anywhere.”
Akers said the connection with True Value Hardware came about when he was looking for stores interested in coming to the shopping center.
“One day I was just calling around for stores to come in, you know, corporations,” he stated. “And it dawned on me, why not call True Value Hardware? And they offered me a project where we kind of work as partners and put in True Value Hardware, and it ended up being about a million dollar project.”
“We were awarded the franchise through their stringent process... and for us, we’ve been really successful with the ATV side of the business, so we have good financials and they approved us,” Akers said.
The current plan is to merge the upcoming hardware store and Planet Powersports together.
“First, it’s going to be True Value Hardware. I’m going to guess with about a million dollars of inventory at first, and it will grow from there. In two or three more months, we will merge our Power Sports business and tractor and lawn and garden power equipment business over in with it, and open up the center wall between the old Eckerd drug store and Save-A-Lot, and make it one big giant superstore,” Akers said. “That’s our plan.”
Akers said the future True Value Hardware is “a done deal.”
“We’ve signed all the contracts. Inventory is on its way, the shelving is on its way,” he stated. “We’re putting in about $90,000 worth of shelves and gondolas; and that’s not counting the paint booth, a full paint department. True Value manufacturers their own paint. They pioneered that technology, I think, from Benjamin Moore. We’ll have the highest quality paint at the lowest price, which is pretty good, I think.”
“So we’re carrying paint. We’ll cut keys, carry hardware– plumbing, electrical, outdoor lighting products, lawn and garden, automotive. One of the big things we’re putting in are the RV parts to service the out of towners who are coming in. We’re going to carry full hardware to repair RVs or campers or mobile homes. We’ll have a section that’s strictly dedicated to mobile homes.”
Akers said the hope is that the new store will help boost the local economy.
“We want to support the area and lift the area up so money can flow,” he said. “The economy is really important to us in this area and we really want to see it grow and anything we can do to help our economy and help our community, we’re going to try to be there to do that.”
The True Value Hardware could start with six people, and late have about eight to 10 people if the demand is high enough, Akers estimated.
“And that’s not counting our business that we have on the Power Sports side of it where we employ five full-time,” he stated. “All and all, we anticipate in the end with both stores merged together, we hope to employ between 20 to 25 people. It’s not a lot on the employment side of it, but I think with the right quality people, you don’t need a lot.”
The new store’s opening is not far off.
“Our opening date will be somewhere between March 15 to March 30 or April 1,” Akers added. “Somewhere in that time frame.”
