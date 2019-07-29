BRIDGEPORT — One former Princeton resident is making a name for herself and representing her small-town roots as an intern with Dominion Energy.
Having worked as an intern at Dominion last summer, and this summer, Lauryn Eldridge, has enjoyed every minute of it. Working as a programmer, Eldridge has been diligent in her intern career.
“I’ve been working on a pipeline facility application that tracks information on pipelines,” Eldridge said, “It’s a web application used by other departments.”
In her internship, Eldridge has been learning and working in her field of programming. In this, she’s been working in application support.
Working at the Bridgeport, W.Va., Dominion Energy office and studying at West Virginia University during the school year, Eldridge is a long way from her small-town roots. Compared to her hometown, her home in WVU’s Morgantown proved to be quite a shock.
“It was definitely a culture shock when I came to Morgantown my first semester as a freshman,” Eldridge said, “There’s a lot more going on and there are opportunities here, academically and socially, that I wasn’t necessarily exposed to before that took a little bit of adjusting to.”
Along with the shock of living in Morgantown, she also had to adjust to working for the large organization that is Dominion Energy. Despite it being new ground for her to cover, she credits her roots in Princeton to aiding her adjustment to her new experience.
“One thing that comes to mind is living in a small town, you’re used to that small network and because of that, I knew what kind of relationships I needed to achieve,” Eldridge said, “At Dominion, it’s very similar even though it’s a big company.”
According to Samantha Norris, of Dominion Energy, Eldridge first found her interest for programming in a creative writing project at Princeton High School. From there, Lauren flooded herself in the world of programming and software.
Now programming is her, “passion.”
Along with hoping to inspire others to pursue their interests, she also hopes to inspire her fellow West Virginians that they can be West Virginia raised, West Virginia educated, and West Virginia employed.
“Be proud of where you’re from and the family you’re from. As modest or as normal that may seem to you, you bring a unique perspective and voice to the table,” Eldridge said, “I bring a different perspective than those around me that have different backgrounds.”
With one more year of study ahead of her at West Virginia University, Eldridge is eager to see what the future has for her and how her passion, home town, and Dominion Energy, can affect that.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.