ATHENS — Former Private First Class (PFC) in the United States Army and a former Prisoner of War, Jessica Lynch, was the keynote speaker of Concord University’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday morning.
Lynch said that she feels it is important to share her story on Veterans Day, not to bring attention to herself but to honor all veterans, especially the ones that cannot tell their own stories.
“This is not just about me. I tell this story in honor of the ones who are no longer here with us. I lost 11 of my comrades that day in Iraq,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, they will never have that chance, their families will never have that chance to tell their side of the story, so I continue to honor them and pay tribute to their sacrifices.”
Lynch joined the U.S. Army in 2001 to help pay for her education. She always wanted to be a teacher. Just a week after the events of September 11, 2001, Lynch was en route to basic training.
“I was scared to death because I was not sure what was happening with the events of 9/11,” Lynch said. “I had never been on an airplane before. I remember having my backpack on my back and walking out through there with the sergeant that was flying with me and the strap on my backpack broke and came up and flipped me in the eye and knocked out my contacts. So there I was, 18 years old, I was scared, I had never flown and now I couldn’t see out of one eye.”
Lynch would go on to finish her basic training and was appointed the supply clerk at Fort Bliss, Texas. Soon, she was deployed to Southwest Asia and received orders on March 20, 2003, that President Bush had officially declared war and that her unit was to pack up and move out of Kuwait and cross the border into Baghdad. Unfortunately, during the caravan, her unit was left behind and eventually lost in the deserts of Iraq.
On March 23, 2003, Lynch was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq. She told the crowd of around 100 people gathered at the Wilkes Family Chapel many details of the ambush and her captivity with the goal to inform and inspire.
“No matter what kind of obstacle or struggle, or anything that gets in your way, know that you have that strength inside of you,” Lynch said. “A lot of people will say, ‘I don’t know how you did it, or how you survived.’ To be honest, I do not know either. It is just when you are in that kind of position that you find any will to keep on surviving, to make it one more day.”
Lynch was rescued after nine days in captivity on April 1, 2003, by U.S. special operations forces. Lynch’s rescue was the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first-ever of an American female.
“So I laid there and just kind of waited...and then I heard a man’s voice and he was screaming, ‘Where is private Lynch?” she recalled of her rescue. “It all became such a blur and chaos that I basically opened my eyes and there were Navy Seals, Army Rangers, and Air Force all standing over top of me. One of them pulled his American flag off his uniform, placed it in my hand and looked at me and said, ‘We are American soldiers and we are here to take you home,’ and I remember looking at him and saying, ‘yeah, I am an American soldier too.”
That interaction was the inspiration for the title of the book about Lynch’s ordeal, “I Am a Soldier, Too: The Jessica Lynch Story,” by Rick Bragg. Today, in addition to substitute teaching in Wirt and Wood Counties, Lynch speaks to various groups around the U.S. about overcoming her obstacles and how perseverance helped her survive.
“I think it is all about believing in yourself and having that willpower to continue through any of those obstacles and struggles that I had mentioned,” Lynch said. “Just being able to believe in yourself and even that if it is something you want to overcome that you can.”
Lynch is the recipient of the bronze star medal, the purple heart and the prisoner of war medal. In addition, she has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education K-6 and a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies.
“This is one of the most special ones (Veterans Day) for me because I think every other one I have been out of town, so being here and local,” Lynch said. “Being home and close to family and friends, the ones who supported me because that is what got me through this is all those prayers and support and love from W.Va. itself, just knowing that they had my back then and how it is still here.”
