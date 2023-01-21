PETERSTOWN — The former Peterstown elementary and middle schools are up for auction.
According to Farmer Auctions, online prebidding on the property at 36 College Drive in Peterstown is under way and ends on Jan.23 at 1 p.m. with the live auction held onsite on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
The schools were closed last year after the new K-eighth grade Peterstown School opened on Rt. 12 a few miles north of Peterstown near Ballard.
“As the result of the construction of a new elementary/middle school, these buildings are no longer needed by Monroe County Schools and are being offered for sale to the general public,” the auctioneer’s post said. “These buildings represent a rare opportunity and multiple potential adapative reuse or mixed use.”
Tracts will be offered both individually and in combination, the auctioneer said. “If necessary, this process will be repeated until the highest price is realized…”
However, the company said the property has a reserve and the seller has the right to accept or reject the highest bid.
The middle school was built in the 1950s and the elementary school in 1962.
School officials said previously that both schools had deteriorated to the point between 15 and 20 percent of resources had to be used for maintenance to keep things operating.
That is why funding for a new school was sought.
But after two bond referendums to raise money to match $16 million from the state School Building Authority (SBA) failed, the SBA decided to approve $21 million for the new school because of the need.
Nearby athletic fields are not included in the auction.
Online bids can be made at bids-entrustedauctions.com.
Contents of the old schools are also now being auctioned online as well and that auction ends on Feb. 1.
