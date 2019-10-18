UNION — A Monroe County man has been sentenced to at least two years in prison for embezzlement related to his previous jobs as transportation director for Monroe County schools and chief of the Union Volunteer Fire Department.
Larry Dunbar, 61, was sentenced Thursday by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Robert A. Irons for fraudulent schemes and embezzlement of public funds.
Dunbar had entered pleas on Sept. 12 to one count of fraudulent schemes and one count of embezzlement.
According to John B. McCuskey, West Virginia State Auditor, the case involved two separate Indictments alleging thefts of taxpayer dollars from the Monroe County Board of Education, where he was transportation director, as well as the Union Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the chief.
Dunbar was sentenced to one to 10 years on each count with those sentences to run consecutively, which means he will spend at least two years behind bars.
Irons ordered Dunbar to immediately begin serving consecutive sentences.
In addition to jail time, Dunbar was ordered to pay $19,800 in restitution to the school board, $66,290.80 to the fire department, and $47,168.86 to the State Auditor’s Office for the cost of the investigation.
“This was a long term, personal theft by a trusted member of this community,” McCuskey said. “We appreciate the court’s acknowledgement of the work by our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, and vigorous prosecution by Prosecuting Attorney Justin St. Clair.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
