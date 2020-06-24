BLUEFIELD — The former Kmart parcel on Cumberland Road has been rezoned and will be purchased by a local businessman.
On Monday, the planning commission recommended approval of a rezoning request by Rajeev Chopra, City Attorney Colin Cline told members of the Bluefield City Board of Directors Tuesday evening.
“The reason for him to do that (request a rezoning) is because he is going to be seeking multiple tenants for that facility,” Cline said of the old K-Mart building, which is beside Tractor Supply. “Under the Planned Unit Development (PUD) structure he could not commit to respective tenants that their business would be approved without coming before the planning commission each time, so the planning commission is recommending rezoning … to Business Highway.”
That will clear the way for development of that property, he said, which has been deteriorating and recently saw a “pretty significant theft” of copper from the building.
“We are fortunate Mr. Chopra is interested in purchasing it,” he said. “From this day forward he can put anything in that building that is permitted under Business Highway zoning.”
Most retail businesses are allowed under that zoning, with the exception of some items like strip clubs or video lottery establishments.
Last year, U-Haul had told the city the company wanted to purchase the property and put in a showroom/ headquarters and storage facilities.
However, that deal never materialized.
“U-Haul came in and sought a change to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) but they never actually completed their purchase,” Cline said.
K-Mart closed its doors in 2016 and the building has been empty since.
The city had marketed the property aggressively.
