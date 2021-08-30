BLUEFIELD,Va. — Among the many fans who had hoped to see the 2021 Beaver-Graham football was a 90-year-old former G-Man who knows exactly what it’s like to have thousands of fans cheering you on to victory.
Tazewell County Schools announced the afternoon of Aug. 24 that due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the 2021 football game between Bluefield High School Beavers and the Graham High School G-Men had been postponed. School officials said an announcement would be made as soon as a new date had been set.
Guy Hefner, now 90, of Hamilton, Ohio was 18-years-old when he played for the G-Men during what proved to be an epic game for both them and the Bluefield Beavers. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph story that ran on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1948 ran with the headline “Inspired Graham Gridsters Battle Favored Beavers to 2-2 Draw.”
“That game was a great game,” Hefner recalled. “It was one of the traditional great games that Graham and the Beavers played and, of course, they were favored to win 30 to nothing; but we felt like we won by tying 2 to 2.”
Hefner was told Tuesday afternoon about the 2021 game’s postponement.
“I’m sorry to hear that,” he said. “We’re getting all ready to go. I was always concerned about that because of the COVID numbers. My granddaughter just flew in this morning from California. My granddaughter and daughter will be very disappointed.”
Hefner said that he still planned to visit Bluefield, Va. because reservations had been made already, and his granddaughter wanted to see where he went to high school and played football.
His high school football career had started in West Virginia, and he never expected to find himself in Virginia and playing for the G-Men.
“I played my first year of football in Clarksburg, W.Va. at Big Creek High School,” he recalled. “My father had been promoted and transferred to Bluefield, Va. at the Fairmont Foods Plant. I was disappointed because I was doing well at high school, and all of a sudden I’m going to another high school. I went out for football at Graham High School and in two weeks I was ready to play first string for Graham. I played the entire game in 1948 against Beaver and I played right tackle and defense in that game.”
Hefner lived in Bluefield, Va. for about 15 years. He earned a scholarship at Concord College and graduated from Graham High School in 1950. At Concord, he made the first string defense as a linebacker for the football team. He said weighed about 185 pounds then.
“I was pretty good in linebacking, and played offensive center at Concord,” he said.
After graduating from Concord, Hefner enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, became an officer and later served in the Korean War. He said that he left the Marines as a captain. He later went to work for Prudential Insurance in Atlanta, Ga. and was transferred several times before settling in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1965. He eventually retired in 1992; and he hiked the Appalachian Trail for the first time that year.
While Hefner could not see the Beaver-Graham game, he still planned to visit the Bluefield, Va. area with his daughter, Carolyn and granddaughter Nancy and show them where he once played football, and share the memories of when the big game ended with a 2 to 2 tie.
