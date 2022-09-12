By Rebecca R. Bibbs
CNHI News Service
ANDERSON, Ind. — Does a sitting or former president of the United States have the authority to declassify information deemed sensitive because of its potential effect on national security?
Though it may seem there should be a clear-cut answer, that question may need to be settled by a jury in a courtroom or by Congress, said Anderson University President John S. Pistole. He held some of the nation’s highest security clearances as deputy director of the FBI from October 2004 to May 2010.
“It’s a gray area that experts disagree on,” he said. “There is a (documentation) process to that. You can’t just have a magic wand and say it’s declassified.”
The question has come up recently after the FBI conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald J. Trump’s private estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The search was conducted after the Department of Justice received a search warrant upon convincing a court that highly classified documents may have been stored in what is considered an unsecured location.
Everyone who works for one of the 11 known national security agencies has a minimum top secret security clearance, with some having even higher clearances, Pistole said. He maintains a high-level government clearance because of some boards he serves on that deal with national security.
Generally, Pistole said, it’s agency heads and their deputy directors who approve classification of sensitive material. These are known as original classifying authorities, and in some instances, the classified information cannot be discussed without the consent of the original classifying authorities, he said.
“I could classify things based on what I thought, but by the time it reached me, 99% of it already had been reviewed for classification.”
The classifications are used to protect sources, evidence and methods, Pistole said. Though there are rubrics used to classify information, the basic rule of thumb is the commonly quoted “need to know.”
“It’s not an unlimited license,” he said. “If you get information accidentally, you have to report it. If you get it on purpose, you can be charged.”
For instance, when Harry Truman was vice president in the 1940s, he had no idea of the existence of the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb, until his predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt, died, Pistole said.
In most instances, presidential candidates and members of Congress are given a top secret security clearance before the election so they can hit the ground running once they are inaugurated, Pistole said. Having the clearance helps them assess risks and threats and develop steps to mitigate those risks.
“Of course, they are sworn to secrecy.”
Pistole, who has served on briefing teams for presidential and vice presidential candidates, said he does not know of any candidate who did not qualify for a clearance.
“If there is something in their background, the agencies would use discretion in terms of how much information they provide.”
Once a president leaves office, Pistole said, the top clearance goes away.
“They don’t have a need to know anymore. It’s not just provided to the person. It’s provided to the office.”
Pistole said he doesn’t know of any other instance in which a former president may have kept classified materials after leaving office, but it has happened many times before among lower-level bureaucrats.
“There have been people who have stolen documents, and they were prosecuted. In every case I am aware of, they were convicted.”
Once classified information is unsecured, it’s nearly impossible to know who has seen it, whether friend or foe, spy or family member, and what damage that knowledge can do, Pistole said.
“Securing it would prevent ongoing inappropriate disclosure,” he said. “It’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle, but you can limit further danger to the national security of the United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.