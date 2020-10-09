By ERIC WALKER
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — After announcing the return of football along with adding 11 other sports in August, Bluefield State College has found its head football coach and it is a Super Bowl champion.
Anthony Coaxum was announced Friday by College President Robin Capehart who has spearheaded the addition of the sports including the return of football which the Big Blues last had in 1980.
The Charleston, South Carolina, native comes to West Virginia from Northern Colorado University where he was in his first year as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Coaxum was the assistant special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2015 to 2017 including during the Super Bowl 50 win in 2016.
It is the first head coaching job for the West Point graduate and he is the first piece of the puzzle for the Big Blues football program that is set to play its first game since 1980 in 2021.
He attained the rank of Captain in the Army before retiring and making a pair of stops at the high school level before becoming an assistant coach at Army in 2007.
Coaxum was the assistant linebackers coach before being promoted to the cornerbacks coach in 2010 where he stayed until 2014.
In the 2014-15 season he worked with the special teams unit for the Baltimore Ravens before getting the job with the Broncos.
After the two seasons in Denver, Coaxum spent 2018 as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Central Michigan before working as a special teams analyst for the Les Miles coached Kansas Jayhawks.
