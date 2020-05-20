BLUEFIELD — Two former Bluefield High student-athletes reportedly helped everyone escape safely from a house fire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Chris Adams and Drake Mullins, both former Bluefield High School football players, were staying at Adams’ family house when the fire occurred and alerted the other occupants to the blaze.
“I do think the kids did assist in helping get some people out,” Bluefield Fire Department Capt. Shannon D. Akers said.
The fire was in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a house along Crestwood Drive in Bluefield.
“It appears it came in from the exterior of the house into the kitchen area,” Akers said.
The fire spread throughout the house and caused serious damage to the structure.
“It was significant damage throughout the house,” Akers said. “It’s not livable at this time.”
There were only minor injuries to the four occupants, with three of them being transported to the hospital, Akers said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
— Contact Eric Walker at ewalker@bdtonline.com
