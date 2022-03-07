BLUEFIELD — As part of the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College’s Community Outreach Program, residents can now go online and complete a form detailing who may need some help.
“It is a form that allows us to understand and know where we can help and assist with anything from picking up trash to whatever issue is at a home,” said City Manger Cecil Marson. “It’s a way to help us understand what is going on and what help is needed.”
The form can be accessed online at cityofbluefield.com and any resident can complete and submit it.
Felicia Oakes, Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement for BSC, will take it from there.
The city and BSC started planning the outreach program in January and it will link BSC athletic teams to neighborhoods in the city’s five districts, giving students a chance to help out in any way they can and build relationships with residents in the process.
Oakes said community service has always been a part of BSC’s mission.
“The (Community Outreach initiative) is now part of the program with athletes related to community service,” she said, and they are told that when they come here. “We expect that community service from our athletes.”
Each team will have a particular area of the city and help residents in that section who need it.
Marson said signs will soon be put up designating which team is covering a particular area.
Although students are limited in the work they can perform if a particular job is more demanding, the city will help all it can as well as CASE WV (Community Action of South East WV).
Marson said, for example, if a home needs an appliance, CASE may have the appliance, the city would provide a truck and students would provide the manpower to pick it up and deliver it.
Not only does it help residents who need it, he said, it also brings BSC students into the community, and hopefully forming long-lasting relationships.
Oakes said many athletes are from other states so students don’t have family close by, and forming relationships in the city would be helpful.
The purpose of the form is to learn what needs to be done.
“I want the community to be aware of the process to help us,” Marson said. “It’s part of being good neighbors and engaging college kids. But we don’t know (what needs to be done) and this is our way to try to understand and figure it out.”
When forms are completed and processed by Oakes, the resident will be called to learn exactly what needs to be done and the appropriate athletic team will be notified.
Marson said this will also help the city build a database to find systemic issues that may require larger projects.
“We just want to help,” he said.
Keith Olsen, BSC’s Chief of Staff, said it’s important for student athletes to interact with the residents of the city and develop a sense of pride in the school and the area.
Students may also be more prone to stay here and work after they graduate because they develop relationships with people in the community.
Marson said the hope is that when the program gets into full swing this spring it will perpetuate itself.
“We are trying to build this thingsand we will see where it goes,” he said.
To access the online form, go to cityofbluefield.com under Our Community and click on Serve the Hill Community Outreach. At the bottom of the page, click on Request Assistance for docuSign page to get started.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.