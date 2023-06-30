Virginia’s governor announced Thursday that Musser Biomass and Wood Products, a division of family-owned and-operated Musser Lumber Company, will invest $7.5 million and create 10 new, high-paying jobs to expand its operation in Wythe County.
The expansion will more than double production of dried hardwood chips and sawdust the company supplies to composite decking manufacturers, plastic extrusion companies, and BBQ and heating wood pellet companies, state officials said. Musser Biomass and Wood Products will also significantly increase its purchase volumes of hardwood residuals from regional sawmills, which will create a new market for this operational byproduct.
“Virginia’s forestry industry adds more than $23 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy and employs over 108,000 Virginians, making it our third largest private sector industry,” Youngkin stated. “Supporting companies like Musser Biomass and Wood Products helps to keep this industry strong and also spurs economic development in our rural communities.”
“I commend the Musser family for investing in the equipment and facilities needed to better connect Virginia forestland owners with the fast-growing market of wood residuals,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Wythe County through the Governor’s AFID Fund to support the expansion of this long-standing family business.”
Established in 1968 by Mike Musser and his sons Ed and Mick, Musser Lumber Company specializes in drying, surfacing, and planing of hardwood lumber for flooring and paneling. The company sources lumber from dozens of sawmills and plays an important role in the supply chain for Virginia forest products by packing and shipping Virginia hardwood lumber to customers across the country and around the world, state officials said. In 2020, in an opportunity to expand its operations, the Mussers established Musser Biomass and Wood Products, which has enabled the company to purchase sawdust and wood chips from their mill supply base and grow its sales of these materials. Musser Biomass and Wood Products plans to bring on a second dryer this year and then open a pulpwood and log yard to supply its dryer operations.
“We continue to execute our long-term plans to make Musser Biomass and Wood Products the top source for hardwood fiber solutions in the biomass industry. From heating and BBQ pellets, composite decking and other biomass markets, we are truly redefining the dry wood fiber market,” said Musser Biomass and Wood Products President Ed Musser. “We are very appreciative of the support we have received from both our local administrators and the Governor.”
“This homegrown company continues to expand both their facility footprint and their capacity to bring superior products to a variety of hardwood markets,” said Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught. “The Wythe County Board of Supervisors applauds Musser Lumber on its impressive growth and extends congratulations to the Musser family.”
“When Musser Lumber Company and Musser Biomass and Wood Products grow, it’s good for the people of Wythe County and all of Southwest Virginia,” said Chairman of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County David Kause. “For two generations, this family’s businesses have led the way in the wood products industry, and they continue to lead today. The Joint Industrial Development Authority and its board and staff join in applauding this investment.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
