It probably won’t come as a surprise to many to hear that West Virginia is still mining coal. However, the story gets interesting when you consider where the coal is being delivered to.
Coal was the state’s most significant export in 2022, totaling $3.8 billion, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The Netherlands, India and Brazil were among the countries that received coal from West Virginia last year, making the Mountain State the country’s second-largest coal exporter.
In other words, much of the coal being mined right here in southern West Virginia is still being shipped to international markets.
But not everything West Virginia is exporting overseas is coal.
Plastic exports were the second most significant export product, according to the Republican governor, with a value of $1.1 billion. The state’s plastic exports were shipped to destinations such as China, Belgium and Japan.
Rounding out the state’s top five export sectors were machinery and automotive products ($916 million), chemicals ($657 million) and metals ($261 million). West Virginia also exported hardwood lumber, agricultural goods, and manufactured items to the aerospace and defense sectors, according to the governor’s office.
“Our continued growth in exports showcases the incredible strength of West Virginia’s economy,” Justice said. “West Virginia businesses delivered quality products and services to 140 countries around the world last year which is proof that we are not only competitive in global markets, but growing year after year.”
While states need to be able to compete today in global markets, years ago the story was quite different.
Many in southern West Virginia, and neighboring Southwest Virginia, are old enough to remember when coal was the primary heating source for our homes.
Having a ton of coal delivered to one’s home was often a monthly routine.
While maintaining a fire in a coal furnace wasn’t always easy — new coal had to be added throughout the day to keep the fire going — homes heated by coal were normally quite warm.
But those days are now long gone.
While coal is largely scorned upon today by Washington lawmakers, the irony is that coal is still in demand in many international markets.
So while less of the West Virginia mined coal is actually being used in West Virginia, the Mountain State is still prospering from robust international markets that are actively seeking the still abundantly available fossil fuel.
