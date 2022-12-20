BLUEFIELD — Forecasters were watching Monday as an Arctic weather system featuring ice on the roadways, some snow and pipe-freezing temperatures arriving just in time for Christmas remained a possibility.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday for a region including Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe Counties in Virginia as well as Mercer, Monroe and Summers Counties in West Virginia. This outlook included a wintry mix starting to fall Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning, bringing with it a light accumulation of ice.
“We’ve got a fairly large storm system coming in from the west this weekend with some Arctic bitter cold,” said meteorologist Phillip Manuel with the National Weather Service. “That main headline’s going to be the bitter cold. We’re anticipating temperatures in the single digits with wind chills below zero.”
West and northwest winds moving from 15 to 20 mph along with gusts up to 30 mph are in the forecast. In Bluefield, the temperature on Saturday will be in the teens.
“With low temperatures Friday night and Saturday night, which would be Christmas Eve even going into Christmas Day, you’re talking single digits. That, combined with the wind, would give you wind chills probably close to 15 below,” Manuel said. “That kind of explains your bitter cold.”
People planning to travel on Christmas Eve will need to watch the weather forecasts and plan accordingly.
“On Friday, the biggest thing we’re going to be running is the fact that it’s warm enough to rain Thursday night; and when that Arctic front comes through Friday morning, that’s when the rain will change to snow,” Manuel said.
Manuel stated that it was too early to predict how much snow could fall.
“We anticipate some minor accumulation of snow. More importantly, the falling temperatures will mean a flash freeze situation on the roads when the water will instantly freeze,” Manuel said.
When temperatures fall into the 20s, wet roads can quickly become icy.
“So I would anticipate travel issues Friday,” he said. “The biggest thing running into Christmas is the temperature. Most snow and snow accumulation is occurring Friday night for Bluefield; and then, of course, the snow isn’t going anywhere.”
People need to think about the bitter cold while they make their holiday plans.
“It’s going to be a pipe-freezing kind of cold,” Manuel said, so people need to think about winterizing and taking precautions if they are traveling this weekend.
“Friday is not the best way to travel. Make some contingency plans and stay away from Friday,” he advised. “If you’re leaving home for any length of time, think about pipes and pets because that’s significant cold coming in for the weekend.”
