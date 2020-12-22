BLUEFIELD — Sunny skies greeted the region Monday, but forecasters with the National Weather Service are seeing a good chance of snow in time for Christmas this year.
Snow is possible today, followed by mostly sunny skies, but more snow is expected in time for Christmas Day, which is expected to be especially frigid, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Meteorologist Mike Sporer checked the holiday forecast.
“This isn’t going to be one of your classic snowstorm situations,” he said. “A big cold front will be moving through on Christmas Eve. It’s going to be noticeably cold on Christmas Day. The high could be 19 (degrees) in Bluefield. It’s going to be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far.”
Northeast wind could bring some up-slope snow showers in the Bluefield area and the rest of the region. Forecasters were not expecting very much snowfall, though knowing the exact amount a few days ahead of time can be difficult, Sporer said.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a lot,” he stated. “It looks like it could be somewhere around 2 inches around daybreak on Christmas Day. Just something nice to look at and pad the statistics there.”
In the long-term forecast, a 90 percent chance rain was expected by 5 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve, before changing into snow and rain showers. A high of 46 degrees was expected Christmas Eve, followed by a low of 13 degrees that night.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.