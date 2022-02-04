PRINCETON — Winter weather advisories and a flood watch were issued Thursday as forecasters watched a weather system ready to deliver snow, sleet and some ice today to southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., which monitors Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va., also issued a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service in Charleston also issued a winter weather advisory for McDowell County and Buchanan County, Va. Like the advisory issued by Blacksburg’s forecasters, it was scheduled to remain in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Today’s forecast called for freezing rain turning into sleet and snow along with a light glaze of ice. Up to an inch of snow and sleet was possible.
“You’ll get a little bit,” said meteorologist Robert Beasley in Blacksburg, Va.
Some ice is possible in the morning, but “the main thing you’ll see is light snow showers,” he added.
Bluefield was one of the region’s warmer locations Thursday with a temperature of about 53 degrees, but temperatures were expected to drop back into single digits this weekend, Beasley said.
The West Virginia Department of Highways was preparing Thursday to deal with any wintry mix on the highways and secondary roads.
“We put our plan together, we have our people on standby and our trucks are ready to go,” said State Highway Engineer Alan Reed, P.E. “Whatever comes along, we load up and head out to take care of it.”
While drivers may be used to driving in snow, it’s the ice they should be especially wary of, said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations.
“Driving on ice is completely different from driving in snow,” Pack said. “With snow, it’s obvious what road conditions are. A thin layer of ice may not be apparent to drivers, who may just think the road is wet.”
With temperatures expected to drop sharply Friday morning, accumulations of ice on roadways around West Virginia is a distinct possibility, WVDOH officials warned.
Snow control and ice removal crews change their tactics when dealing with ice, adding more abrasives into their road salt mixtures to provide more traction for motorists.
“We have any combination of using either straight salt, or a mix of stone and salt, or any variation thereof to be able to handle whatever condition is out there,” Reed said.
WVDOH officials urged motorists to stay home if possible when icy roads are part of a forecast.
In West Virginia, road conditions can be checked by calling 511 or by going to wv511.org on the internet.
Road conditions in Virginia can be checked by calling 511 or by going to 511virginia.org.
The National Weather Service in Charleston also issued a flood watch for McDowell County and Buchanan County, Va. Heavy rain could cause excessive runoff in river, streams and low-lying areas.
