BLUEFIELD — A volatile weather pattern is on tap for the next several days, including a close call with a major winter storm Friday and Friday night.
But Reggie Roakes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said Wednesday the storm off the East Coast should have little impact here.
“Overall for the Bluefield area generally the snow amount will be 1 to 3 inches,” he said, which is about average for a winter system. Some higher elevations could see a little more snow.
Roakes said the snow is more related to a cold front pushing through Friday then “hanging up” over the mountains because of the large low pressure system off the East Coast.
That is the system that, according to several weather information sources, is creating a “bomb cyclone,” possibly bringing hurricane force winds near the coastline and heavy snow in the Northeast.
Roakes said the I-95 corridor could be impacted, and the Northeast could see a major event, depending on the exact track of the storm
Cold temperatures are in the forecast for here, though, with lows in the single digits Friday and Saturday nights.
However, a “pretty good warmup for late winter” is on for tap next week, Roakes said, as high temperatures on Tuesday will be near 50.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
