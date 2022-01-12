BLUEFIELD — Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a developing winter storm that could impact the region this weekend.
There is a potential for accumulating to possibly significant snowfall, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“Yes there definitely is a possibility for a snowstorm,” Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. “It could potentially be a significant winter storm.”
Beasley said forecasting models are currently in agreement for a storm, which is a bit unusual. Normally this far out, the different forecasting models aren’t always in agreement.
“In this particular case, we are seeing pretty good agreement among the models,” Beasley said. “They are honing in on the track that would bring our area a significant winter storm.”
There is still time for the track of the storm to change, and for other factors, including the temperature, to impact the forecast and precipitation totals.
No watches, warnings or advisories have been issued at this time, but they could be forthcoming if the track of the storm doesn’t change.
“It’s not time yet to sound the alarms, but we are getting close to putting our hand on the button,” Beasley said. “We’ll know in the next couple of days. I would say right now, just throwing a number out, there is probably a greater than 50 percent probability of winter precipitation covering all of our region.”
Area residents are urged to monitor weather forecasts and news media reports. If a winter storm watch or winter storm warning is issued, it will come later this week — possibly as early as Thursday night.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
