CAMP CREEK – Forecasters expected Tuesday to be the last day for unseasonably hot temperatures as a new weather front bringing thunderstorms and cooler air was expected to start arriving today.
A high of 86 degrees was recorded about 3 p.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service’s equipment at the Mercer County Airport. Heavy rain and some hail appeared over the Flat Top area, Camp Creek, Princeton and other parts of the county as the day progressed.
Meteorologist William Perry with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said temperatures should start decreasing today. A high of 83 degrees was forecasted for today along with a 50 percent chance a thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms decreases somewhat tonight with a low of 65 degrees.
“It looks like toward the end of the week we’ve got a front coming through,” Perry stated.
This weather front and with its thunderstorms and showers could drive temperatures down to the upper 70s. Higher temperatures appeared over the region when a ridge of high pressure allowed heat to build up, Perry said.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday afternoon warning of severe, isolated thunderstorms producing “locally damaging winds and very heavy rainfall.” Hail was expected to occur in some of the stronger storms.
Dime-sized hail was reported in the Camp Creek area along with heavy rain and winds. A receptionist at Camp Creek State Park who declined to give her name said a tree had fallen and that wind had damaged some fencing. Power “flicked on and off” for a few minutes, but it was not lost.
A Princeton resident also said she had encountered high winds and hail near the city.
“It rained really bad,” said the witness, who also declined to give her name. “It felt like a hurricane.”
The edge of the weather front was easy to see.
“It was all black on one side and sunshine on the other,” she recalled.
Tuesday’s localized storms were a “typical summertime pulse” that comes with high temperatures, Perry stated.
“It gets so hot, they have enough energy to work with,” he said of the weather conditions.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
