BLUEFIELD — Icy road conditions arriving in time for today’s morning commutes were forecasted Monday along with snow and possibly record-breaking cold by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures were warm Monday, but today’s weather will be a much colder, according to meteorologist Robert Beafley with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Snow and icy road conditions could start arriving between 9 and 10 a.m. today.
“It will be quite a change from today, that’s for sure,” Beafley stated. “We do have a strong cold front coming through. There is some light moisture coming through initially. Initially, it will be rain.”
Then a “true arctic air mass,” possibly the coldest to reach the region since March, should start arriving. The temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year, Beafley said. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 30 degrees and a possible low of 10.
Wet roads could start freezing Tuesday morning and become icy around the morning commute times, according to a winter weather advisory issued by the weather service.
Light snow will continue until midday with cold, windy condition continuing tonight. The advisory included the cities of Bluefield, Hinton, and Tazewell, Va.
“We’re calling for 1 to 2 inches. That’s not a big amount, but it’s essentially the first snow of the season,” Beafley said, adding, “The high the elevation, the more snow you could get. Flat Top will be the maximum.”
Beafley consulted the weather service’s records and said that the record low for Nov. 12 was 15 degrees set in 1950. The record could be broken if the temperature reaches the forecasted low of 10 degrees by midnight today, he said.
Another record cold temperature could be broken Wednesday. The record low for Nov. 13 is 10 degrees set in 1911, Beafley stated. A low of about 12 degrees was possible Wednesday; the temperatures could be between 12 and 16 degrees Wednesday morning.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
