BLUEFIELD — While many colleges around the country are cutting sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluefield State is adding 12, including the return of the two-time national champion football team.
Bluefield State made the announcement Sunday that its football team will be returning to the field in 2021 for the first time since 1980 along with the addition of 11 other sports.
“We get a chance to compete and add to our enrollment along with the great academic programs that we currently have. It was just a game changer for us,” said Derrick Price, Bluefield State interim Athletic Director and men’s basketball head coach.
Bluefield State currently has 10 athletic teams; this announcement more than doubles the sports they offer and it expects to attract over 250 students to be on the teams.
The sports being added in addition to football are: women’s soccer, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s bowling, women’s acrobatics and tumbling, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, men’s swimming and wrestling.
“Having sports really elevates the spirits on campus and I think that’s something that we’ve worked for since we’ve been here,” said Bluefield State President Robin Capehart.
Bringing back the football team, which was voted the Black college football national champion by the Pittsburgh Courier in 1927 and 1928, has been a goal for many which could be achieved at this time.
“It’s a matter of when it could be done and we can do it in a financially responsible way and so we have both athletic and academic programs,” Capehart said.
The plan is for the football team to play its games at Mitchell Stadium and practice in a yet to be finalized location. Mitchell Stadium is already the host of Bluefield High, Graham High and Bluefield College football games. Most weeks in the fall, Bluefield or Graham High play on Friday nights with the Rams playing Saturday evenings.
Adding the 12 sports to the 10 that the Big Blues already offer has been in the works since last November with an ad hoc committee appointed to do a report which was approved by the board.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on Bluefield State has been working on the details and feasibility of adding the 12 teams, which was very hard, but an exciting project.
“It was kind of hard to keep it secret but just to actually get a chance to bring it to the forefront, its amazing because we know what it can do to the city and town of Bluefield, West Virginia,” Price said.
The announcement of adding the 12 teams comes with the opening of applications for many of the coaching positions. Coaches will be able to build the teams from scratch before they begin competing next academic year which is what Price said most coaches want to do.
There are almost 150 student-athletes enrolled at Bluefield State currently and Capehart estimates that more than 250 will join them with the addition of the 12 teams.
“It is going to give a lot of student-athletes the opportunity to come and get an education at Bluefield State,” Capehart said.
When deciding on the sports that would be added available facilities on campus or in the surrounding area played an enormous part.
Some teams like the women’s golf team will join the men’s team in having Fincastle as its home course while the women’s soccer team could use the East River Soccer Complex. The swimming pool is already there on campus for the newly announced men and women’s teams to use.
“The one thing that we do have is we’ve got a nice competition pool already so we’re in position there,” Capehart said.
In the campus development plan that is being put together along with academic and auxiliary building the two athletic facilities that are being focused on are a softball field and a facility for the track and field teams.
Capehart believes that the Heritage Village residence halls will be ready for the 2021-22 academic year and will help the athletic programs. He says that the lack of on-campus housing made it difficult to add programs with all students commuting.
Since the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference disbanded in 2013 Bluefield State has not found a home in any conference. The goal is to join a conference to further the athletic success and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is the goal.
The CIAA mostly consists of historically black colleges and universities located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Capehart is in Charlotte to meet with the assistant commissioner Monday.
“We feel like adding football will definitely be able to increase our chances to get into a conference,” Price said.
While in Charlotte the past few days Capehart has been speaking with many alumni including former athletes who would not have come to Bluefield State if their sport was not offered.
“It’s the thing that got them to Bluefield State and it’s the thing that will get them back to Bluefield State, and that’s really important for us,” Capehart said.
— Contact Eric Walker at ewalker@bdtonline.com
