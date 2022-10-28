BLUEFIELD — Anyone interested in being part of a new Food Truck Incubator Program can apply for acceptance starting Monday.
The Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), which is spearheading the program, has also released details about what is needed to quality for acceptance.
Jim Spencer, executive director of BEDA and community and economic development director for the City of Bluefield, said the program aims to place aspiring entrepreneurs within the region who successfully apply for and complete BEDA’s Food Truck Training in a food truck for a trial period so they can test their menu and hone their skills.
Spencer said participants in the program will receive help to obtain their food handler’s certification, build a business plan, obtain marketing assistance, truck operations training, customer experience training, and more.
Each participant will be able to use one of two trucks the program will provide at different locations for a period of 60 days or for 10 events, to practice on food, menu, and services.
Spencer said that, as part of the program, each applicant will be required to do the following:
• Obtain Food Handler’s/Manager’s Certificate of BEDA/partner’s choosing.
• Assistance with menu compilation and potentially sourcing local food products with the help of BEDA and partners.
• Complete and graduate BEDA’s online MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp “Starting a Business” Module.
• Complete a Business Plan with the help of BEDA and partners.
• Complete BEDA Marketing Training that BEDA and partners will provide.
• Complete customer experience training that BEDA and partners will provide.
• Complete logistics training that BEDA and partners will provide.
• Provide a valid Driver’s License.
• Complete a driving course and a drug test/screening of BEDA/partner’s choosing.
This is a region-wide program and a collaborative effort, Spencer said, involving Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, Webster and Wyoming counties.
People who reside outside of these counties can still apply to be a part of the full program (Food Handlers Certification, Business Training, Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp, etc.) but will not have access to the food trucks.
Spencer recently was approved for a $400,000 grant he applied for from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) with the City of Bluefield providing $100,000 in “stake holder” funding to fully finance the project. The city’s money will be returned as more grants are found.
“The goal would be to start 12 new businesses in the region each year,” he said, adding that the average revenue of a food truck in the U.S. is between $250,000 and $500,000 a year.
The national market size of the food truck industry was $1.2 billion last year with and expected growth of 3.4 percent this year.
A Food Truck Association for the region will be chartered by BEDA, he said, and one eventually for the state.
Although there is a 60-day timeframe for using the trucks, Spencer said the faster a participant can schedule the 10 events, the quicker other participants can be given their chance.
He said all participants will have help available through every step of the process.
“We are going to hit the ground running,” Spencer said recently, with the only possible delay relating to how quickly those new food trucks can be purchased, considering supply chain issues.
“I have been in local government for more than 30 years,” he said, and he has developed a love of new, innovative programs. “We have worked on this one. It is truly an exciting program.”
Those interested can visit mybluefield.org. The full application will be posted on October 31.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
