BLUEFIELD — Anyone who wants to participate in a possible entrepreneurial program in operating a food truck can now sign up.
Jim Spencer, economic development director for the City of Bluefield and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said he has established a portal for those who want to sign up at mybluefield.org/fti-program and get on the list of applicants now.
“We submitted the grant on April 29 and will not know if it is funded until late summer or early fall,” he said of the Food Truck Incubator Program.
The POWER grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is for $400,000 of the total $500,000 needed for the program with the remaining $100,000, or 20 percent, pledged by the city.
If the funding request is approved it will involve 11 counties and partners like the Mercer County Technical Education Center and other centers in the region.
Spencer said participants would follow a process involving several steps.
The first would be to sign up for classes on the basics of running a business “from a culinary perspective,” and that includes details like learning about proper food preparation and regulations related to the industry.
They will then attend an entrepreneur’s “bootcamp” that BEDA runs to learn about the business side.
“You could be the world’s best chef and fail at a business,” he said, because you have to know how to run a business, from a financial perspective as well as taxes, payroll and employee benefits.
“If you don’t know how to do this, you are setting yourself up for failure.”
The next step would be to work with BEDA and the state Small Business Development Center on developing a business plan, a necessary step for any new business.
“Once you have done all of that, you are in line to utilize one of two food trucks,” Spencer said, referring to the two food trucks that will be purchased through grant funding, if it is approved.
Each participant who finishes the training will have access to a fully-equipped food truck to use for 60 days, or 10 events. to get first-hand experience operating it as a real business.
“That will allow them to hone their skills and experience running the business, test food to make sure they have a menu down and if the community likes it,” he said. “They also learn how to move quickly and handle demand for food at a fast pace. You don’t want to leave people waiting in line long.”
Spencer said that with the two trucks at least 12 people can go through the training each year and it is set up to be “perpetual.”
Participants can actually get an early start now to be ready if the funding is approved.
“They can get a jumpstart now and enroll in MyBluefield’s entrepreneur’s bootcamp,” he said, and knock out one of those requirements.
The classes are short and can be completed in about two days.
“Two have already signed up to fast track the process,” he said, and anyone can sign up by visiting the mybluefield.org website, click under “Resources” and then “Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp.”
The food truck program is unique to the state as well as the region, he added. “The only place we could find a similar program was in Philadelphia.”
Food trucks offer a solid business opportunity, he said, because the average overall income of a food truck across the country is between $250,000 and $500,000 a year.
“It’s hard work,” Spencer said of the food truck and restaurant businesses, and some may drop out of the program.
“I am excited about this,” he said, adding that the grant application has drawn support from U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“I am looking forward to it if we are funded. It’s a neat program that has not been done before.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
