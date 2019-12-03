BLUEFIELD — Donations of food and toys that will brighten Christmas for homeless animals started arriving Monday, but more is needed to help make the 2019 Prerogative Shelter Drive a success.
Started in 2007, the Prerogative Shelter Drive helps provide food, treats, toys, and other supplies to shelters that care for homeless dogs and cats.
Four organizations benefit from the annual Prerogative Shelter Drive. These shelters include the Mercer County Animal Shelter, the McDowell County Humane Society, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter and the Save A Pet Food Bank in Bluefield.
Thousands of pounds of pet food and supplies were distributed in 2018 for the twelfth annual Prerogative Shelter Drive. The donations were equally divided between the four organizations.
These donations are vital to the continued operation of local shelters, especially during the holiday season when charitable giving is diverted to other charities and more animals are being taken into shelters due to cold temperatures.
Donations of dry and wet dog food, dry and wet cat food, toys, treats, cat litter, cleaning products, and blankets and bedding are accepted and appreciated.
Anyone wanting to contribute to this year’s shelter drive can bring items to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 6. For more information, call 304-327-2811.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
