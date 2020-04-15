BLUEFIELD — Two local food pantries and the Princeton Fire Department will benefit from $10,000 grants awarded by the Community Foundation of the Virginias.
The grants are being offered to area nonprofit organizations assisting during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis through the foundation’s Community Impact Project (CIP).
James Shott, Executive Director of the foundation, said the grant from the CIP is to help organizations who are supporting others overcome obstacles related to providing help created by the pandemic.
“The grant will reimburse them for expenses incurred for these purposes we set out in support of the problem that is associated with the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
The two food pantries, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield and Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton, are both planing to use the grant money to buy more food to match the higher demand from the community.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church food pantry has been serving the community for 30 years.
The pantry helps 500 families, which equals to 1200 to 1400 community members.
“There is such a need in this area because of the elderly and because of unemployment,” said Ron Ciccolini, who helps run Sacred Heart Catholic Church food pantry. “Sixty percent of our clients that come to get food are people that are low income or retired, where they can’t stretch their Social Security check out for the whole month.”
The process of bagging and handing out food has changed to keep the families and volunteers safe from the spread of the virus.
“Because of the virus we are trying to keep everybody outside,” Ciccolini said.
They are also only allowing two people to help bag food for families at this time.
Father Sebastian Devasya has a very high appreciation for the generous community that donates and helps with his church.
“The food pantry is the most important mission to our church,” he said. “This is the face of Sacred Heart church. People are very good to us.”
The church receives government funding and donations from the community to help the pantry, Ciccolini said.
“We get government funds. We have a very generous community that gives us money and we get some outside money from the Community Foundation of the Virginias and from several other donors. Grants Supermarkets helps us a lot.”
The donation from the foundation has already been planned out to help buy food for the next month to feed the community.
“We thank the foundation for working with us and be able to have that grant,” Ciccolini said. “At this point, it’s really going to help a great deal.”
The pantry is open to help the hungry every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tender Mercies Ministries food pantry, located in Princeton, has also been awarded the CIP-COVID-19 grant and is planning to use it to buy more food.
The demand for food has seen a marked increase recently.
“We had been getting 700 families a month and now we are getting 1,000 families a month,” said Glenn Mitchell, executive director.
The pantry is open to the to the public Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
At this time the pantry is only allowing two people at a time to come into their lobby.
“As far as our hours and operations, we haven’t been affected,” he said.
Like the Sacred Heart, the pantry is thankful to be awarded the grant that will be used for food.
“Its just wonderful,” Mitchell said, “They have done a lot for us in the past, they’ve bought us freezers, and printers. Community Foundation of the Virginias is a wonderful program. They have done a lot to help our community.”
Both food pantries are accepting any donations but prefer money at this time.
The Princeton Fire Department is also taking advantage of the foundation’s grant with a goal to buy more personal protection equipment (PPE).
Fire Chief Chad Bailey applied for the grant to have a way to pay for virus protection for his firefighters.
“With this virus going around there is a lot of cost in PPE that the city didn’t budget for,” he said, “We are just trying to seek some relief from our city budgets.”
The department receives a limited amount of equipment from the emergency manager, however, it is not enough for the high demand.
“We need a supply of a 1,000 masks,” Bailey said. “For us to order them and have them here it makes it a little more comfortable for me than waiting on somebody else.”
Out in the field the first responders at his department wear the same as what is used in the hospital. Now, they wear the PPE on every call.
“We use the masks, face shields, gloves, gowns,” he said. “We have to have the disinfectant to spray out the trucks and to spray the contaminated gear.”
Bailey said it is nice to know there are people out there who support the fire department and first-responders and help them in times of need.
“We would like to thank them publicly. Without their help the city would have to come up with that money out of the general fund budget,” he said.
Services provided by these non-profits must be related to helping out in the COVID-19 pandemic in order to receive the grant.
According to the foundation website, “Services provided by the nonprofits could include child care, elder care, patient care, emergency response services, financial assistance to people out of work, nutritional assistance, and other similar services.”
The second application period for the CIP-COVID-19 grant will end April 22.
“We are just trying to make sure that we can help wherever possible, to support the efforts of organizations like the food pantries,” Shott said.
Contact Jessica Nuzzo a jnuzzo@bdtonline.com
