BLUEFIELD — Generous donations organized by local veterans and collected at Mercer County schools resulted about 10,000 food items that needed a lot of sorting Friday at the Bluefield Union Mission.
Veterans organizations including the Vietnam Veterans of America in Princeton, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 in Princeton, the Bluefield, Va. VFW post 9696, and individual veterans such as Marian Deskins of the Iaeger VFW Post 1144 organized the canned food drive and collected $4,523 in monetary donations for the Bluefield Union Mission.
Roger Williams of the Vietnam Veterans said this year’s canned food drive exceeded last year’s drive by about 1,500 items of food.
“You served our country and you keep serving our country,” Craig Hammond, executive director of the Bluefield Union Mission said. “This is amazing.”
Schools including Lashmeet/Mataoka School, Spanishburg School, PikeView Middle School, Oakvale School, Sun Valley Elementary School, Princeton Primary School, Straley Elementary School and Bluefield Intermediate School participated in the canned food drive. Spanishburg School collected 2,465 food items and PikeView Middle School collected 2,590, Williams said.
“This has been a great year for the food drives,” Hammond said as the donations were sorted. “Church groups, civic clubs, and corporate. Dish Network provided 7,000 units of food (Thursday). That’s on top of the Grants Supermarket 20 Days of Giving. A few more food drives still have to come in. The vets, their collection is the granddaddy of them all. Dish Network will be bringing in quite a few turkeys tonight on top of the other food.”
Athletes with the Bluefield State College baseball and softball teams gave their time to take on the laborious task of sorting the food.
“We’re just volunteering to help them out,” Kevon Moxey of the Big Blues baseball team said. “We’re just trying to give back in any way we can.”
