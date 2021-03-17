BLUEFIELD — A local church and two colleges are lending their support today when Save the Children food boxes are distributed at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot.
The nonprofit Save the Children organization will be distributing boxes containing fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program. Mercer County families are invited to participate in the drive-through event, according to Save the Children officials.
The Rev. Gary Moore of Bluefield said the food distribution is from 2 to 6 p.m. today. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department will be present to help people get to and from the stadium’s parking lot.
“At 2 p.m., normally the students will be getting out of the middle school, so we are trying to coordinate with that, too,” he added.
Moore did not know how many food boxes would be available, but added that each one weighs about 30 pounds, and are “one per trunk.”
“It’s for people with children, and no paperwork to my knowledge,” Moore said. “It’s first come, first serve.”
Plans for the distribution started when Cindy Priest, who operates HUD in Bluefield, contacted Moore to see if he knew where to find volunteers who could help with the effort.
“When people call like that, you don’t want to pass up an opportunity to serve your community, to help not only needy children, but needy families,” Moore said. “And she called and we were able to get that truck here, and it will be here (today) from 2 to 6 p.m.”
Volunteers from Bluefield College, Bluefield State College and Scott Street Baptist Church plan to help with today’s food distribution.
“I thank Bluefield College and Bluefield State, and Scott Street Baptist Church, for agreeing to work on this together,” Moore said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
