SPEEDWAY — Sometimes, you need heavy equipment if you want to unload big shipments of food and get them to the hungry people who need it.
Located along Route 20 in Speedway, Helpful Harvest Food Bank has been helping hundreds of families with their food needs, Director Lisa Davis said. More people keep applying for food assistance.
“We have been,” Davis replied when asked if the food bank has stayed busy. “I took this food bank over last year and we are serving 250 to 275 families per week, and we usually get anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 pounds of food every two weeks. We’ve only been able to borrow equipment from local farmers.”
When this equipment is not available, the food shipments must be unloaded by hand, she said.
“It’s a lot of work,” she added. “I’m running out of a tiny building that’s 960 square feet. It is in Speedway right on Route 20, and since our fiscal year started we’ve had over 450 applicants. It is insanely busy. I’ve been running it for a year, and our numbers just keep increasing. A lot of our applicants are over the age of 60: a lot of older people on fixed incomes.”
Helpful Harvest Food Bank partners with the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway for supplies, and Helpful Harvest purchases a lot of food, too, Davis said.
“But the only thing I’m running on is donations, what the participants put in the box,” she stated. “I think we’re in a food desert and it’s hard for people to get out. We have people calling for us to deliver, but we can’t deliver. It’s all just volunteer run. We desperately need a forklift. We need donations for food, too.”
Davis is going Tuesday before the Mercer County Commission to see if the county can help purchase a forklift for the food bank.
