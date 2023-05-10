HINTON — The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Hinton on May 28 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.
The screening, at the Ritz Theater, 211 Ballengee St., will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films will begin at 6 p.m. with the theater doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by Summers County Hospitality & Tourism Association. General admission to the event is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event; $40 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.
For information about this screening along with advance tickets, contact the host at southernwvadventures@gmail.com.
Among the films in the festival are “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel” featuring oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch and an obscure mountain lake; “Of the Sea,” which is about brothers exploring the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; “Jacks,” which is about a giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; “Father Nature” presents a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; “A Slam that Saves,” which focuses on four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and “Dollar Dog,” which is about Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include “The Focus,” a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; “Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed,” featuring the landscapes and environments of a special place; and “Gold Fever,” undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from Film Festival sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 Grand Prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.
For information about the film festival, contact info@flyfilmfest.com.
