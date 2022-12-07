BLUEFIELD — A multitude of donations Wednesday helped to push the Community Christmas Tree campaign past the $31,000 mark, but more help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, which is $45,000.
The big shopping day for hundreds of area children and their parents is now only seven days away. Organizers of the Little Jimmie program are still hopeful of meeting the 2022 goal by the time the shopping begins.
Contri-butions Tuesday of $1,721 brought this year’s total-to-date to $31,068. That means the 2022 campaign is now $13,932 short of its $45,000 goal.
The big shopping day for all of the parents who registered their children for the 2022 campaign is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Readers of the Daily Telegraph have historically met and or exceeded the annual goal set by the Little Jimmie campaign, which is now in its 105th year.
There is still time to meet this year’s goal, but additional help is urgently needed.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Dec 7 2022
Beginning Balance: $29,347.00
• John and Carol Biggs $150.00
• Baha’is of Princeton $50.00
• Diane Grych $25.00
• Edward Grych $25.00
• In loving memory of Charles and Fay Brewer $25.00
• Jane Thacker Costa $100.00
• Dell M Leist $66.00
• James and Delores Easter $200.00
• Anonymous $250.00
• Dr and Mrs Thomas Richardson $100.00
• Aubert Keaton $200.00
• Pilgrim Baptist Church $50.00
• CLCL $100.00
• In loving memory of William J. and Hazel F. Proffitt $100.00
• Angus Shrewsbury $30.00
• James and Elizabeth Goforth $100.00
• Barbara and Robert Pickett $50.00
• W R Shutt $100.00
Daily total $1,721.00
Total to date $31,068.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.