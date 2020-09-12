BLUEFIELD — Local health providers continue testing residents for COVID-19 and urging them to wear masks and take other precautions, but now they’re preparing for the annual health threat known as influenza.
About 145 people arrived Friday at the Mercer County Health Department for free drive-through COVID-19 testing. Two health care workers were ready to take patients’ information at the parking lot’s entrance. Once this step was completed, the people seeking a test drove up to one of two awnings set up outside the health department’ entrance.
There other workers wearing personal protective gear (PPE) took nasal swabs and packaged them for testing. Interim Director Brenda Donithan said plenty of tests had been conducted just after 1 p.m.
“There’s been a lot of people they had an exposure and wanted to be tested,” she stated, adding they had been around a family member infected with the virus. The health department hoped to have test results back by Monday.
Meanwhile, the department was getting ready for the annual influenza vaccinations.
“And also next week well be starting our flu shots; and we already have our senior flu shot that’s for people 65 or older, and we’ll be giving the flu shot every day,” Donithan said. “And we’ll do doing clinics where we take flu shots into businesses.”
The ongoing pandemic makes getting vaccinated is especially urgent this year, she emphasized.
“Yes, it’s really important because the normal flu that comes through doesn’t go away, so we’ll have that to contend with on top of the COVID,” Donithan said. “It’s going to be particularly bad this winter with no way of knowing which one you could possibly get.”
Influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms including sore throat, cough, and sometimes a runny nose, too.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
