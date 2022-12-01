PRINCETON — Influenza A has found its way to this area, with cases rising every week.
Crystal Edwards, Infection Preventionist with Princeton Community Hospital, said the number of confirmed flu cases tested at the hospital jumped from only one for the week ending Oct. 22 to 289 a month later.
“It certainly is here,” she said of the flu.
Edwards said that the 289 positives were from 662 tests.
“It has gone up every week,” she said of the number of positive cases, adding that PCH does have in-patients with the flu but can’t release the number.
Edwards also said the statistics from the state’s influenza surveillance report shows a rise in positive cases in Southern West Virginia, standing at 3.32 percent of visitations for medical care, well above the 2.1 percent or below baseline for this time of year.
Those who have not yet had the flu vaccine should get one, she added.
“The influenza vaccine is not 100 percent protection,” she said, “but if you do get it, the symptoms can be much less, possibly very mild.”
The flu vaccine can ‘keep you out of the hospital and from ending up on a ventilator,” she added.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said positive flu tests are rising there as well.
“We are seeing quite a few flu cases,” she said. “On Monday we had a lot of walk-ins because they had trouble getting tested at other places, where they found long waits. It has been that way all week.”
Allen said some of the health department’s staff also have been out with the flu.
The spike in cases this week may be because of Thanksgiving get-togethers, she added, and more spikes are “likely” during the long holiday season as people gather indoors for holiday parties and meals.
Allen urged everyone who has not yet received the flu shot to get one.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.
The cumulative hospitalization rate in the FluSurv-NET system is higher than the rate observed in week 46 during every previous season since 2010-2011, the CDC said.
