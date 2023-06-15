BLUEFIELD — After mechanical issues plagued the Ridge Runner train at City Park in recent years, the Memorial Day weekend flooding has put the popular ride out of commission again.
Rick Showalter, director of Bluefield’s Parks and Recreation Dept., told members of the City Board Tuesday City Park was hit with extensive flooding over that weekend, as was the city and the surrounding area.
“Unfortunately, it took a big hit,” he said, washing out a bridge on the Ridge Runner track.
That was disappointing, he said, especially since the Saturday before the flood, on May 27, more than 300 people came to the park to ride the Ridge Runner, which winds around City Park as a treat for kids and adults alike.
Showalter said insurance will not cover the repair work, and the job will have to bid out.
“We will have it up and running as quickly as we can get out the bid and get the work done,” he said.
Showalter said the park itself has been cleaned up extensively from the flooding.
“We had a work day with volunteers and some staff that was successful,” he said.
The Ridge Runner has seen several mechanical issues but has been repaired and was ready to go this year.
The train initially opened for rides at the East River Mountain Overlook in 1964, one of the planned attractions to create a tourist destination on top of the mountain.
However, the completion of Interstate 77 in 1976 resulted in a drastic drop in traffic on U.S. 52 and by the early 1980s, the train’s engine was shut down.
The city tried to reestablish it at Lotito Park in 1984, but the effort could not be sustained and the train was was retired.
A renewed interest in the city’s rail history resulted in the formation of the Save the Ridge Runner Committee in 2009, which started a fundraising drive to bring back the locomotive.
Response exceeded all expectations and almost $200,000 was raised in cash and in-kind donations.
On May 2011, the Ridge Runner once again was rolling at its current location in City Park.
