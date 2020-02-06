WELCH – The McDowell County Commission declared a local state of emergency Thursday as high water and flooding were reported throughout the county. Road closures and other difficulties were reported in neighboring counties as rain continued to fall.
Deputy Director Angie Workman of McDowell County 911 said that her organization's emergency operations center has been opened.
"We've got high water levels throughout the county, especially in Berwind, Coalwood, Valls Creek, Panther and toward Anawalt and Jenkinjones," Workman said. "There's actually some house being effected now, primarily in Berwind and Coalwood."
No injures had been reported as of Thursday morning.
"The county commission declared a local state of emergency as of 9:45 a.m.," Workman said.
McDowell County resident needing assistance can call 911 or the non-emergency 911 number at 304-426-4106.
In Mercer County, Beckley Road from the Spanishburg Post Office to Reese Harmon Road was closed due to high water, according to a Mercer County 911 dispatcher. Crews were checking Country Girl Road to see if it was open.
Water rushed down the hills overlooking Lorton Lick Road near Bluewell, running over the pavement in several places and making it almost impassible at times. One longtime resident, Danny Gaither, said Thursday's flooding was not an unusual situation for him and his neighbors. The creek behind his home, locally called Lorton Lick Creek, and the ditches along the road often overflow when heavy rain arrives.
"This is a common occurence here," Gaither stated.
His neighbor, Shawn Bragg, stood on the front porch and watched the storm.
"A lot of people here are shoveling out ditches. People are trying to make sure they're open," Bragg said.
Mercer County Schools also announced Thursday that school was being dismissed early Thursday because of continuing rain and high water issues being experienced throughout the county,
Flooding also is being reported in the Falls Mills community of Tazewell County.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flood warnings for McDowell and Mercer Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell, Bland and Buchanan counties in Virginia. An extended period of rain and thunderstorms was forecast for today, creating favorable conditions for flooding. Rainfall as great as 2 to 3 inches was expected with some local amounts being even higher.
Giles County is reporting flooding problems as well.
Sheriff Morgan Millirons said Route 460 near the Celanese plant in Pearisburg has some flooding problems.
“VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) and the State Police are there,” he said.
Millirons said Route 61 near the Bland County line is also flooded.
They are also closely watching New River, he added but no issues so far.
Schools in Giles County closed early.
Emergency Dispatch in Monroe County said some reports of flooding are coming in, with the northbound lane of Route 219 just north of Peterstown covered with flood waters.
Monroe County schools dismissed at noon.
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Workman stated that McDowell County is still under a state of emergency. The roads closed were the bypass on McDowell Street in Welch, Berwind Mountain Road, River Road in Yukon and Route 52 at Coney Island.
In addition, Workman said that several homes on the west side of McDowell County have been evacuated.
"We do have several roads that have been shut, some house have been evacuated on the west side of the county," Workman said. "We are working with the Red Cross to get shelters set up. I don't think it is going to get any better."
This story will be updated as more details become available.
