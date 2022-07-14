The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 617.
A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Route 460 when it crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2015 Ford Escape, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The Malibu then struck an eastbound 2001 Honda Civic. All three vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Moments later, an eastbound 2016 Ford F-150 came upon the crash in its travel lane and was unable to avoid striking the Honda Civic, Geller said.
The 52-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Malibu suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The 39-year-old male driver of the Honda was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. An adult female passenger in the Honda died at the scene, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation, Geller stated. At this stage of the investigation, the flooding being experienced in Buchanan County does not appear to have been a factor in causing the crash.
