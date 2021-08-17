BLUEFIELD – Flash flood watches were issued Tuesday for the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland, Buchanan and Wythe and McDowell County in West Virginia.
In Virginia, the flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. stated that rainfall amounts of 2 inches and up to 5 inches were expected from Tuesday into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible, according to forecasters.
Mercer County is not yet included in the flood watch, but may be added later today.
The heavy rainfall could push streams and creeks out of their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides could develop along steeply sloped terrain, according to the flood watch.
In West Virginia, a flash flood watch was issued for McDowell County. Cities named in the flood watch included Welch and War.
