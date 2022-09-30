By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and a flood watch for the region as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the Bluefield area later today.
The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until noon Saturday. According to the advisory, northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. In higher elevations and along ridgetops, gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
The advisory warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. today through Saturday. It warns that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. The excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The flood watch predicts widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are also are possible where bands of heavy rain remain situated for an extended period of time.
Forecasters say the eye of what is left of tropical depression Ian could pass near Bluefield Saturday afternoon.
“The good news is that it’s going to be falling over a 24 to 36-hour time frame,” Robert Beasley a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., told the Daily Telegraph. “There would be more issues with river flooding and streams than flash flooding, but you could see more mudslides because everything is going to be so saturated. It’s really going to be nasty and it’s going to be cold. It’s a good weekend to stay inside and batten down the hatches.”
Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the northern counties in North Carolina, including the cities of Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.