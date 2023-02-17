Weather Alert

.Bluestone River was rising due to heavy rainfall Thursday through this morning. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, Mercer and Summers. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 924 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. At 9:10AM Camp Creek at Highway 19 was at 7.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 7 feet. This will flood parts of Camp Creek State Park. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bluefield, Princeton, Matoaka, Camp Creek, Pipestem, Bramwell and Kegley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. &&