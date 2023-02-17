A flood warning remains in effect for parts of the region until 1:45 p.m. this afternoon due to the heavy rainfall overnight.
According to the National Weather Service, the Bluestone River in Mercer and Summers counties and the Clinch River in Tazewell County are rising due to heavy rainfall. The flood warning for Mercer and Summers counties warns of small stream flooding.
Impacts include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
At 9:24 a.m., doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen and at 9:10 a.m. Camp Creek at Highway 19 was at 7.7 feet and rising. The flood stage is 7 feet. This will flood parts of Camp Creek State Park, according to the flood warning.
In Tazewell County, minor flooding is forecast along the Clinch River, and will impact the Richlands area, according to the flood warning.
The warning said the Clinch River will rise above flood stage this morning to 11.0 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage during late afternoon into this evening.
The flood stage is 10.0 feet.
