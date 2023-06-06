PRINCETON — The Mercer County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents who were impacted by the recent Memorial Day flash flooding to fill out a survey that will help determine the county’s total monetary loss and possibly lead to federal funding.
Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said his office is using a survey to collect information about the flood damage. Several inches of ran fell on the county May 29 and 30 during the Memorial Day Weekend.
“There is a survey that has been put up by West Virginia Emergency Management and it allows people to access that survey to report their damage,” Gunnoe said. “This is not an application for assistance. This is a way of collecting data to determine the monetary loss within the county. For the county as well as the state of West Virginia, we have to reach a threshold of around $3.2 million before federal assistance could be granted.”
The survey is available on the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
“So this merely is a survey, and it’s very simple,” Gunnoe said. “It’s a six-step process that takes five minutes or less. They enter their information, their address, their contact information and their damage. They can upload pictures of the damage, and when they upload and submit this, this goes straight to West Virginia Emergency Management, so they’re collecting this data.”
There is another option for people who do not have access to social media. They can call 304-487-2923.
“For those folks in the county that doesn’t necessarily have access to social media, we do have phone number. We have a flood reporting line through the Mercer County 911 Center that folks can call,” Gunnoe said. “There’s pre-recorded message on that phone number and it’s directing people to the county’s social media pages websites, the City of Bluefield’s social media pages and websites for the survey.”
The phone number is automated and has a message attached to that gives callers directions about what they need to do.
“If they don’t have access to a mobile, they can leave their name and number and their address, and that information is being forwarded to me. Then I will contact them and go on site and we’ll do the survey on site and assist them,” Gunnoe added. “It’s worthy to note that this is a long process and it may take some time before we know if we’ve reached the threshold of loss or to even know if there’s going to be assistance from FEMA. We don’t know right now. That’s going to take some time because the data collection is the important part to determine the amount of loss and the homes that suffered some damage.
Bluefield city officials were estimating that between 500 to 1,000 homes had some level of flood water whether it’s water in the basement or other issues. The city is working on getting documentation.
