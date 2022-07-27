BLUEFIELD — While a flood watch covering much of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia expired at midnight Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned that the threat of flooding will continue throughout this week.
A flood watch including Mercer County, Monroe County, McDowell County and Wyoming County along with the Virginia counties of Bland, Giles, Tazewell and Wythe was issued Tuesday morning by the weather service. The watch expired at midnight, but heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted for the rest of the week.
A cold front that has moved over the country’s Mid-Atlantic area from the Great Lakes will keep the threat of flooding in the region throughout the week, said meteorologist Amanda Sava with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“Even though the watch we currently have ends at midnight, keep an eye out the rest of the week in case we do issue something else,” she said.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all of West Virginia due possible flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with thunderstorms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
As part of the State of Preparedness declaration announced Tuesday, Justice directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.
Justice and the WVEMD asked West Virginia’s residents to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. The State of Preparedness will remain in effect for 30 days unless it’s terminated by another proclamation.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday morning for north central Buchanan County and northwestern McDowell County. This flash flood warning was set to continue until 5 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reports of flooding according to a dispatcher with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. McDowell County 911 also had no reports of flooding after 5 p.m.
One to three inches of rain could fall over Southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia during the week, saturating the ground and leaving the area more prone to flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists were advised not to try crossing flooded roads, which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain.
