With everyone accounted for and no deaths or injuries reported in Buchanan County, work to clean up the aftermath of Tuesday’s rain storms is under way.
McDowell County in West Virginia also is digging out from the flooding.
The latest reports from Buchanan County say all of the 44 people initially unaccounted for have been found safe, but between 100 and 150 homes were damaged from floodwaters, which have now receded.
The county is working with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to remove debris and mud from the roadways to get them re-opened and assessing damage to residences.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has scheduled a visit to the impacted area this morning at 11 a.m. to meet with families whose homes were hit by flooding from heavy rain Tuesday night..
Youngkin on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the county to help bring in state resources in recovery efforts.
The flooding was in the Dismal River Road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley Area.
Roads in those areas were closed to everyone except rescue personnel, but most have now reopened.
United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has begun accepting donations and volunteer information for the long-term relief effort,
A $50,000 donation from the AEP Foundation provided necessities during the initial emergency period and helped establish the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Relief Fund.
“We’re grateful to the AEP Foundation and Appalachian Power for stepping up so quickly to stand with us to help these families and this community,” Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO, said in the announcement.
“Getting electric service restored is an essential part of recovery, and that is our job,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “Helping in ways beyond that is part of our commitment to our friends and neighbors in these areas where we live and work.”
Individuals who live in the affected area and are in need of assistance should contact Denise McGeorge of the Buchanan County Department of Social Services. DSS will be in place beginning today at the Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood. UWSWVA is coordinating case management efforts through DSS.
Individuals or organizations wishing to donate to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so by visiting unitedwayswva.org or by contacting Cristie Lester at 276.525.4071. As an incentive for donations, United Way of Southwest Virginia will give t-shirts to the first 150 donors of $30 or more at unitedwayswva.org.
Those wishing to donate household items should contact the Buchanan County Department of Social Services to find out exactly what items are being accepted at the present time. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) currently lists the following items as needed: cleaning supplies, bleach, disinfectants, rubber gloves, rubber boots, heavy duty trash bags, shovels, paper towels, propane tanks for gas grills, generators, gas cans, funnels, buckets, Gatorade, mops, and hygiene items.
No donations of clothing items, water, or perishable food are being accepted at present. Donations of needed items only will be accepted at Twin Valley Elementary School, 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood.
McDowell County also was hit hard by flooding, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency for the county.
Justice said the storm caused significant flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges, and numerous roads throughout the county. The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.
“The mountains are very steep and they are very severe,” he said during his pandemic briefing Thursday, and those steep helps and narrow valleys create conditions that can lead to severe flooding in certain areas. “The county (hit) this time was McDowell County.”
Justice said McDowell County was in many ways the “salvation” of the country, providing coal to make steel in times of war, but then “forgotten.”
“I am not going to forget them,” he said. “We will run to the fire and help them in every way possible from the state’s standpoint.”
West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) crews have been working around the clock to clean up debris and plan repairs to roads damaged by flash flooding near the communities of Warriormine and Berwind.
“Crews have been out since the storm started, working overnight ... and our engineers are on the ground to begin the assessment process to repair the roads,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
