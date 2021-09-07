FLAT TOP — When the American flags and the flagpoles they fly from need repairs, it’s usually a simple matter to take the flags down and fix the hardware; however, specialists are needed when a 20 by 38-foot American flag is flying 80 feet off the ground.
Motorists traveling north and south along Interstate 77 see a huge American flag known as the Freedom Flag when they pass through the Flat Top area. Dayton C. Meadows III of the Mountain Memories Veteran’s Retreat, Inc. estimated that about 1.2 million travelers see it every month.
The Freedom Flag stands just off Beckley Road, which runs alongside I-77. Being outdoors takes a toll on the flag’s hardware and pole, so some repairs had to be made recently. On Sept. 3, Peter Mullaly of ES Flagpoles drove about six and a half hours from the Annapolis, Md. area to do the necessary work.
“We replaced the halyard and the pole ornaments, and really most of the internal parts,” Mullaly said. “It went great. I worked on the flagpole before about two years ago, and I know these poles well. It took about three and a half hours.”
Mullaly said that his company services flagpoles throughout the Washington D.C. area and the surrounding states. He recalled working on flagpoles in most of the states east of the Mississippi River.
“We’re one of the lead installers in the MidAtlantic states. We do stuff on the White House grounds and all over Washington, D.C. We’ve done work at the federal building, and just did one for the vice president’s office, and the Eisenhower Executive Building,” he said. “That’s right next to the White House, right off the West Lane.”
The work Mullaly did at Flat Top was not the first time he had worked on such a tall flagpole. During one job, he climbed a 90-foot flagpole next to the U.S Capitol. He has created his own equipment to handle these tasks.
“It is a rig I really made up with a little trial and error,” Mullaly said. “I use straps, and I don’t rely on the flag’s hardware.”
A special harness and a bosun’s chair help with that type of climbing, he said. When he worked on the Freedom Flag, he could use a lift that Meadows had arranged for the task. This piece of equipment was provided by United Rentals.
Using a lift is the preferred way to work on flagpoles, Mullaly stated. Having one ready saved the time and expense of bringing one to the job site.
“We always want to use lift equipment. Because of the distance this project was from our yards, Dayton (Meadows) lined up a lift for us,” he said. “And a breakdown can be very expensive with this equipment.”
Meadows, 79, is a retired Marine who said that he put up the flag to help promote American values including God, country, patriotism, military and family.
“Well, our country is in a little bit of trouble. Patriotism is not taught,” he said. “I think it’s interesting that China pays their colleges and universities millions of dollars to teach communism in China and other countries, but we don’t have any kind of curriculum in our colleges about patriotism. We have history if you’re a history major, but the average person doesn’t know how this country was founded and price that was paid for it; but patriotism, you’ve got to win it back.”
The Freedom Flag flies constantly, and it’s illuminated at night, Meadows said.
“We’ve got good wind here. If you fly a nylon flag, it will fly better than a polyester flag,” he added. “That flag will last about six months. The retail price is $725.”
Meadows is currently working to create a pavilion at the site for special events. Mountain Memories Retreat can be contacted at 304-237-8316 or at freedom.flag.wv@gmail.com for more information.
