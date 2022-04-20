FLAT TOP — Mountain Memories Veterans Retreat, a nonprofit organization, is conducting its first Patriotism Essay Contest for all seniors enrolled in Mercer County Schools.
The essay topic is “What Patriotism Means to Me,” according to Dayton C. Meadows III of Mountain Memories Retreat, Inc.
Essays must be typed, double-spaced, in font 12 size. There is a two to three page limit. The deadline for submission is April 29.
Essays can be submitted to Jennifer Collis at jcollis@k12.wv.us, and essays will be judged by a panel of community members, Meadows said.
Two winners will be chosen to receive $1,000, he said.
Mountain Memories Veterans Retreat, Inc. is a nonprofit organization created to assist veterans while providing future generations with “the values of God, country, patriotism, military and family,” Meadows said.
The organization is known for the Freedom Flag, an American flag which flies at Flat Top along Interstate 77. The flag, a 20 foot by 38 foot garrison flag, stands on an 80-foot flagpole.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.