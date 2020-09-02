GRUNDY, Va. — Homes pushed off their foundations, roads closed or damaged, and the loss of water and sewer service were the problems local officials and first responders were dealing with Tuesday after a Monday night downpour brought flash flooding to Buchanan County, Va.
A storm system poured inches of rain Monday night across a narrow swath going west to east over Buchanan County. One rain gauge located 1 or 2 miles north of Grundy, Va. recorded about 3.26 inches of rainfall, according to meteorologist Nick Webb with the National Weather Service in Charleston. Radar could have been underestimating rainfall in some areas, so the overall amount could have been close to 4 inches.
“The actual band looks like the heavy rainfall axis was probably four miles in width north to south,” Webb said. “It started in the far western part of the county and actually all the way through the county, so it looks like it would be 30 miles west to east. It started around Breaks Interstate Park and exiting into Wyoming County. That’s where it basically fizzled out at the county line.”
The rain came from showers and storms that trained over Buchanan County “for an hour or two,” Webb stated.
“With all the moisture we’ve had in the air, showers are able to dump a pretty good amount of rainfall in a short amount of time,” he added. “Right at 2 inches in an hour or two as far as the rate goes.”
First responders across the county worked all night addressing the heavy rain and the resulting flash flooding.
“Oh yea, we had a rough time last night,” a dispatcher at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said. “Officers were out, EMS was out, the emergency coordinator was out. They were out all night long.”
Craig Horn, county administrator and emergency services director, was out for much of the night with other county officials.
“We’ve had a lot of damage,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We haven’t done have an estimate yet. We’ve got several roads that are damaged, probably seven or eight as of today. We have three that are still blocked and then we have about the same six or seven areas with water outages.”
Areas of Buchanan County with water service outages due to flooding included Compton Mountain, Wimmer Gap Road, Slate Creek Road from Stone Coal Road to the top of the mountain, the lower part of Mill Branch Road, Looneys Creek Road, Bethlehem Road and Poplar Creek, Horn said.
Serious property damage was reported after the flash flooding, too.
“I’ve been told about seven or eight houses were pushed off their foundations and are no longer livable, and the back half of one church has been destroyed,” he said, adding that the church was in the Harmon area.
Aid was being provided to people who had lost their homes.
“We have the Red Cross set up at Grundy Baptist Church,” Horn said. “They’re getting hotel rooms for people who need a place to stay, and they’re giving out water.”
No injuries were reported, but first responders had to help residents who found themselves stranded.
“We had some people who had to be helped out of their home by rescue, but I haven’t heard of any injuries,” Horn said.
The first task was to make sure everybody was safe, he stated. Now efforts are focusing on restoring power, water and sewer service. The county’s fire departments, the sheriff’s office, local EMS and other agencies worked all night.
“We’ve had all departments out the last 24 hours,” Horn recalled. “There’s a point where you have to wait for the water to go down. It went up fast, and it went down pretty fast.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
